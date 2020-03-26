Funeral services for Margie Dickerson of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2 PM until 7 PM at the church. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Broadband Authority Announces New Areas for FTTH Service
February 8, 2018
Thornton Services
April 5, 2018
Delays for Friday, October 20
October 20, 2017
Accomack Schools to Hold Budget Public Hearing
January 22, 2018
Local Conditions
March 26, 2020, 12:10 pm
Sunny
50°F
50°F
4 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 4 mph NW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:56 am
sunset: 7:21 pm
59 minutes ago
Eastern Shore Public Libraries announce new curbside pick-up hours - Shore Daily NewsAll Eastern Shore Public Libraries continue to be closed to the public. Curbside pick-up of library materials placed on reserve is available at this time, but patrons should call before arrival as it ...