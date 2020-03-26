Funeral services for Margie Dickerson of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2 PM until 7 PM at the church. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.