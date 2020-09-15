MAPPSVILLE, Va. —According to a report on WVEC TV, police are investigating a shooting in Accomack County that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

Just before 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, police got a call about shots being fired at a large gathering on Lankford Highway in Mappsville.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The victim is unofficially reported to be in stable condition.

So far the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department has not released any information on this locally.