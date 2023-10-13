Local Reporter Challenges ACPS Board Chairman in District 8 race.

Dr. Ronnie E. Holden is a lifetime resident of the Eastern Shore and product of Accomack County Public Schools (ACPS). He is seeking re-election for the District 8 seat on the Accomack County School Board for General Election on November 7th. District 8 includes Melfa, Wachapreague, Quinby, Keller, Pungoteague, and Harborton.

Ronnie retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as Vice President for Administrative Affairs, as chief financial and administrative officer, managing a $140+ million budget. He is an Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) graduate (AA, Business Administration) and a BS in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Ronnie obtained a MBA in Business Administration (Salisbury University) and a Doctorate of Education (University of Maryland College Park).

He served on the ESCC Foundation Board and has an endowed scholarship there and at UMES for ESVA students. As a committed leader, he served on several community and professional boards and organizations. Ronnie is member in Gamma Theta Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (lifetime); NAACP (lifetime); and the Eastern Shore Men’s Outreach. He is a deacon at Jerusalem Baptist Church.



Stefanie Jackson is a candidate for the Accomack County School Board in District 8, which includes Melfa, Wachapreague, Pungoteague, Keller, Quinby, and Harborton. She has been a resident of Pungoteague for more than 20 years. Jackson is married and has two children, a daughter, age 15, and a son, age 12, who are students of Accomack County Public Schools. Jackson is a former Accomack County teacher and is currently an Eastern Shore Post reporter who covered the Accomack school board for the last five years. She is also a talented singer, and in her free time she enjoys performing at various churches and events on the Shore.