The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Wednesday night. The Lady Vikings won the match by a score of 3-0. The scores of the games were 25-10, 25-7, and 25-10.

The Lady Vikings improve to 8-6 on the season and play at Portsmouth Christian Thursday.

They Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they host Northampton.

