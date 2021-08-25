Funeral services for Josiah Wallop of Horntown, Va., will be held Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
