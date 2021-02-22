A funeral service for Mrs. Jennie Lee Thornes of Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, formerly of Parksley, will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley, Thursday afternoon at 2:00, with Pastor Will Sloan officiating.

Memorial donations in Jennie Lee’s memory may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421, Commonwealth Cares (previously the Hermitage Activity Fund for residents), 23610 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417, or to The Arc Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350-0626.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.