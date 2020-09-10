Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland said he was very proud of all of the employees of the Accomack County School system for all of the work they did to prepare for the opening day of the 2020-21 school year. Holland said the staff has worked tirelessly all summer to set up the schools for social distancing and combining in person education with virtual learning. Despite a glitch in the Virtual Virginia online classroom platform, other aspects of the new system worked well on the first day.

Holland said that because of the hybrid system there are new students in all of the Schools Wednesday. Holland said the teachers ore happy to see the kids in the classrooms.

He also said, “we’re doing things that have never been done before and despite that things went smoothly.”

