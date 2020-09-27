A commercial structure fire was reported at Tyson Foods in Tempranceville Sunday at approximately 6:60 pm. Units from Bloxom, Atlantic New Church Parksley, Chincoteague and Saxis responded. Upon arrival it was reported that a gas line was on fire near the rendering plant. The fire was quickly dispatched and units started returning to service at 7:25p.m.
Related Posts
Accomack County Schools announce Thanksgiving Vacation dates
November 20, 2019
Local Conditions
September 27, 2020, 7:35 pm
Cloudy
71°F
71°F
0 mph
real feel: 74°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 0 mph SW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:55 am
sunset: 6:51 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
7 hours ago
Quick start leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State - Virginia Tech AthleticsVirginia Tech scored on five of its eight first-half possessions, and Quincy Patterson II threw two touchdown passes off the bench to carry the No. 20 Hokies to a 45-24 victory over NC State in an ACC...