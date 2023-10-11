Fire Destroys Mappsville Building

At approximately 7:15 Wednesday evening a fire was reported in a former labor camp in Mappsville across from Stuckeys. Units from Atlantic, Bloxom, New Church, Parksley, Saxis, Tasley ,Wallops, Onancock and Chincoteague and Oak Hall Rescue responded. Firemen arrived to find the main building totally involved. There was a report of a gas cylinder explosion. One individual received minor burns.

Firemen were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes. The cause of the blaze in the abandoned labor camp is being investigated.