A Sunday morning fire heavily damaged a boat moored at East Point Marina. 911 received a report at approximately 9:35. Units from Onancock, Melfa and Tasley responded along with a Hazmat unit. Firefighters arrived to find the forward section of the boat engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in approximately 20 minutes. No one was injured.
