FCC puts Verizon plan to eliminate copper wire connections on hold

Verizon will not be able to move ahead, at least for now, with a plan to eliminate traditional copper-wire telephone service across much of Virginia.

The Federal Communications Commission has put Verizon’s request on hold, removing it from a process that would have allowed the application to be automatically approved.

The FCC action came just days before that automatic approval was scheduled to take effect.

Officials of both Eastern Shore counties and the Virginia Association of Counties petitioned the FCC not to allow the elimination of hard wire connectivity.

Verizon wants to retire older copper telephone facilities and transition customers to other technologies, including fiber, cable and wireless service.

The company says those newer technologies can provide customers with reliable alternatives to traditional landline service.

But the proposal has drawn opposition from local governments and others in rural Virginia, including concerns about parts of the Eastern Shore.

The Virginia Association of Counties and several Virginia localities have urged the FCC to take a closer look at the plan.

One concern is what happens during a prolonged power outage.

Traditional copper telephone lines can continue operating during a power failure because the telephone company supplies power to the line from its central office.

That can be especially important for residents who depend on a landline for access to 911, particularly in rural areas where cellular coverage or other communications options may be limited.

Congressman Ben Cline of Virginia’s Sixth District also asked the FCC to review Verizon’s proposal.

Following the FCC action, Cline said he supports the decision to pause the proposed changes while the agency reviews the issue.

The FCC emphasized that removing Verizon’s application from the automatic-grant process is not a final decision on whether the company will eventually be allowed to discontinue the copper service.

So, for now, the traditional copper-wire landline network remains in place, while the FCC takes a closer look at Verizon’s request.

For customers on the Eastern Shore, the issue could be especially important in rural areas where reliable alternatives to traditional landline service may not always be available.