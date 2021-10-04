Hundreds of Americanflags flying in the wind is a breathtaking sight. Be part of our tribute to the everyday heroes in our lives, our community first responders. This is your chance to say “Thank You” to those who put service above self. Flags will be on display, at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in Onley, starting November 6 and will remain on display until November 14.

Last year 126 heroes were honored. As we remember the events of September 11, 2001 may we never forget the 403 first responders who put service above self. Let us pay tribute to them and all who serve by honoring our own first responders. Individuals, businesses, corporations and non-profits can sponsor a flag or more in honor or memory of an individual or department.

Flags for Heroes is organized and presented by the Eastern Shore Literacy Council, a 501c (3) non-profit organization. Proceeds from Flags for Heroes will be used to provide free tutoring to adults who want to improve reading skills and to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free book gifting program for children in Accomack and Northampton counties.

The cost of a single flag sponsorship is $10. Sponsorship forms can be found on the Eastern Shore Literacy Council’s website shoreliteracy.org, email esliteracy@gmail.com or at many local businesses.

Honor an Eastern Shore first responder. Reserve your flag today. Deadline is October 20.

