The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hiring of Sarah Barban as Marketing and Membership Director. She will be responsible for promoting chamber members through social media, email marketing and the chamber website. She will also work to attract new members and to serve the chamber’s current membership. In addition, she’ll assist with advertising sales for the chamber’s print publications.

“We are very excited to welcome Sarah onboard,” Chamber’s Executive Director, Robie Marsh, stated. “She comes to the Chamber with invaluable expertise in content management, digital marketing, and branding that will truly benefit our Chamber Members in a time when it is needed most. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things she will be unveiling to help our ESVA businesses recover from this pandemic, as well as to build resiliency for the future.”

Barban grew up in Nassawadox and graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University with a degree in communications in 2012. She began her career as a reporter in Dover, Delaware, but couldn’t resist the peace and quiet of home. She returned in 2014 to join the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission as a Content Producer, launching her marketing career. Through the years, she has continued to hone her skills as a marketer, working in the hospitality industry and freelancing for several local businesses. Barban got married in 2018 and lives in Onancock with her husband, Levi and their corgi, Ellie.

She loves many things about the Eastern Shore, including kayaking on Onancock Creek, Corner Bakery donuts and the abundance of natural beauty.

She’s looking forward to serving the business community on the Eastern Shore and building new relationships.

The ESVA Chamber’s mission is to serve, promote, and connect the businesses and communities of the Eastern Shore. For more information on the Chamber, its members, or joining the Chamber, visit them online at www.esvachamber.org or in person at 19056 Parkway in Melfa. Sarah can be reached at marketing@esvachamber.org or (757) 787-2460.