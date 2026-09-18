Early voting begins today

Early voting for Virginia’s 2026 general election gets underway Friday, September 18th.

Virginia voters do not have to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots. Early voting will continue through Saturday, October 31st, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Early voting is available to all registered Virginia voters, and voters do not need to provide a reason for voting early.

Voters in Accomack and Northampton Counties can vote weekdays from 9 until 5 at the registrar’s offices at Sawmill Park in Accomack and Eastville in Northampton.

State election officials are also providing several weekend early-voting opportunities in October, including October 18th, October 24th and 25th, and October 31st.