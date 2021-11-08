Funeral services for David Brian Matthews of Guilford will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday at 1, with his nephew, Charles Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 until 7.

Contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

