Beginning today, the Virginia Department of Health’s Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD), in partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. (ESRHS) and Riverside Medical Group (Riverside), will open up COVID-19 vaccines to our entire Eastern Shore of VA population.

“We have vaccinated the vast majority of our Phase 1 population who have expressed interest in getting the vaccine. We are excited to be able to open vaccine eligibility to our entire Shore community” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District.

For many weeks now, ESHD has been collaborating with our partners at Riverside and ESRHS to deliver vaccines to the Eastern Shore community. That work will continue as we strive to get vaccines administered as quickly and safely as possible. Please understand we do not get to “choose” which vaccine is sent to us. All are effective and the best one is the one we have available.

If you are in Phase 2 (general population) and wish to receive a vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. For those not having a primary care provider, Eastern Shore Rural Health will provide you a vaccine. Please contact them directly to schedule your appointment. If you were eligible under Phase 1, and wish to receive a vaccine, please contact the Health Department at 757-787-5880 and we will set you up with an appointment.

