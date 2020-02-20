Accomack County Treasurer James Lllliston has asked the Board of Supervisors to approve the hiring of a collection agency to collect delinquent personal property taxes. Lilliston told the Board that employing a collection agency would not cost the county anything since it is now legal to charge delinquent taxpayers the fees charged by the collection agency. Lilliston told the Board that the collections agents will only be used for taxpayers who are four uears behind.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize the Treasurer to move forward with the efforts to collect back taxes.

