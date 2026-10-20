Chincoteague Liberary to Host Bestselling Author Tom Angleberger

The Chincoteague Island Library, in partnership with Sundial Books, will welcome New York Times bestselling author Tom Angleberger for a fun and interactive program on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 AM.

Children ages 4–12 (Kindergarten through 4th Grade) are invited to join Tom for a spirited reading from his newest graphic novel series, Dino Poet. Following the reading, Tom will guide young artists through creating their very own Dino Poet drawings, a hands‑on activity that celebrates imagination, creativity, and the poet in every child.

According to Jodi Novak of the Chincoteague Island Library, “We’re excited to team up with Sundial Books to bring this bestselling author to Chincoteague. Tom Angleberger’s visit is sure to be a memorable experience that will intrigue young readers.”

After the presentation, both books in the Dino Poet series will be available for purchase through Sundial Books at the library, and Tom will be happy to sign copies for young readers and families.

This free event is open to all and will bring adventure to children through the world of dinosaurs, storytelling, and creativity. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting author visit.