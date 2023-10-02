Broadwater falls in homecoming match

Broadwater falls in homecoming matchHome>Posts>Uncategorized>Broadwater falls in homecoming matchOctober 1, 2023 |UncategorizedThe Broadwater Academy Vikings fell in their postponed Homecoming game Saturday against Blessed Sacrament 20-6.The Vikings will return to action this weekend hosting Kenston Forest Saturday..Next Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAOctober 1, 2023, 8:12 pm Sunny63°F0 mphreal feel: 63°Fcurrent pressure: 1021 mbhumidity: 93%wind speed: 0 mph NWindgusts: 25 mphUV-Index: 0sunrise: 6:57 amsunset: 6:46 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS