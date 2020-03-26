Funeral services for Blanche Deshields of Delmar, Delaware will be held Friday at 12 Noon at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Laurel, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Eastern Shore Public Libraries announce new curbside pick-up hours - Shore Daily NewsAll Eastern Shore Public Libraries continue to be closed to the public. Curbside pick-up of library materials placed on reserve is available at this time, but patrons should call before arrival as it ...