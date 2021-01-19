According to a story on WAVY.com, a bill aimed at moving all local elections in Virginia from May to November is moving forward, despite strong opposition from mayors whose cities will be affected.

On Monday, legislation overriding election dates set by existing city and town charters was passed by the Senate Committee on Local Government Monday by a 12-3 vote. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake), says starting in 2022, a voter will elect mayors, City Council and School Board members during the November general election, no matter where they live in the commonwealth.

Supporters of the proposal say the move would help limit confusion, increase voter turnout and save localities money.

Opponents say it would just further politicize yet another sector of government.

Statewide, 16 cities and more than 100 towns would be forced to change their election cycle, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.