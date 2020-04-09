A private funeral service for Aronelle Deal of Mardela Springs, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be held at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.