A private funeral service for Archie Jones of Eden, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md. Mr. Jones is the father of Pastor Glendon Jones. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 4 PM until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
