The launch of NG 14 to the International Space Station was scrubbed Thursday night. The engineers at NASA and Northrup Grumond are investigating and the goal is to try again Friday night. If the launch Friday proceeds the launch time is 9:16 p.m.

The launch was automatically aborted at. T minus 2:40. It is believed that the problem was with a piece of ground support equipment and there were no problems with the Antares or the Cygnus cargo capsule.

If the launch is reset for Friday night, WESR will pick up the live countdown at 8:45 p.m.