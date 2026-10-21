Accomack County Republicans

October 21, 2026
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October 21, 2026, 1:03 pm
Clear sky
NNW
Clear sky
61°F
9 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 55%
Winds: 9 mph NNW
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 4.54
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 6:17 pm
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