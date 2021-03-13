Accomack County reported eight additionalCOVID-19 test positives Saturday morning. All other cOvid-19metrics were unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore processed 87 tests for a test positive rate of 9.1%.

As of Saturday morning, Accomack had given 7,918 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,791 both. In Northampton, 3,876 individuals had been given dose one and 2,550 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 907 additional COVID-19 test positives with 441 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 925 statewide.

26 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with two fewer probable deaths.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 23,385 tests for a test positive rate of 3.8%.

