The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will hold their annual organizational meeting at 5 p.m. today. The Board will elect a chair and vice chair and set the meeting time and place for 2021. It is expected the Board will elect Ron Wolff as Chairman for 2021 and Billy Joe Tarr as Vice Chairman for the 2021 year. No other business will be conducted at today’s meeting.
