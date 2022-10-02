The Accomack County Department of Emergency Services and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of flooding expected on Monday.

Accomack County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead of the second half of

the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place.

This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Emergency Management officials are advising all

residents to prepare for these effects, and to continually monitor local media outlets for information regarding the forecast,

as it is subject to change.

High winds gusts up to 50 mph and additional rainfall of 2-4 inches can be expected, with significant flooding on the

seaside continuing through Tuesday, with likely impacts to travel and residents living in low lying areas.

Preparation

Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting

their preparedness plans.

Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High

winds may also topple trees.

Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes.

Low lying areas on the seaside may be vulnerable to tidal flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway

flooding or closures.

Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions.

As with any major weather event, residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power

and access to commercial business:

 Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days

 Canned or packaged food for 3 days

 Medications

 Blankets / sleeping bags

 First aid supplies

 A non-electric can opener

 Toiletries

 Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

 3 days of supplies for all pets in the household

 Solar or battery powered radio

 Corded telephone

Evacuation

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Chincoteague Island. People in the Bunker Hill area and Ocean Breeze

Community are strongly urged to evacuate.