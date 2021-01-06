The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is holding its organizational meeting this afternoon at 4 p.m. The Board will elect officers and set the meeting times for the 2021 year. Barring any last minute changes Vice Chairman Ron Wolfe should be elected chairman with Supervisor Billy Joe Tarr to serve as Vice Chairman. Organizational meetings seldom last more than 15 minutes as no other business is usually discussed.
