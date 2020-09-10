In Thursday morning’s COVID-19 report Accomack County added one new case with all other metrics unchanged. Northampton’s metrics were unchanged.

Statewide there were 1131 new cases which can be attributed to the Labor Day weekend lag in reporting.

According to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association there were 77 new hospitalizations with 70 probable hospitalizations which is unchanged from Wednesday’s report. There are currently 3453 beds available for COVID-19 patients statewide.

Virginia’s seven day test positive rate is 7.6%.