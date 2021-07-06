Tropical Storm Elsa is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall in northwest Florida Wednesday morning. Both the European and the GFS models put the center of the storm near our area early Friday morning. Elsa is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression by the time it reaches the mid Atlantic coast. As of now, the main affect here could be one to two inches of rain. There may be gusty winds at the ocean beaches but, at this time, no serious damage is expected. We will continue to monitor the developments and will update them as needed.
