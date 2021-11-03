Youngkin will bring Winsome Sears as his Lt. Governor, and Jason Miyares as Attorney General . The last time a Republican occupied the Governor’s mansion was Bob McDonnell who was elected in 2009.

Youngkin promised during his campaign to help boost the economy by lowering taxes.

Sears is the first black woman elected to a major executive office in Virginia.

Youngkin rode the education issue with McCauliffe helping with a comment at their last debate that parents have no business telling school boards what to teach their kids followed by a threat by the Biden Administration to investigate parents who protest local School Board actions.

Youngkin told the crowd at his post election speech that he would go to work on day one to restore excellence in our schools by proposing the largest increase in the education budget in the commonwealth. Youngkin promised to listen to parents input, eliminate the grocery tax, and replace the entire parole board on day one.

The Republicans hoped to also flip the House of Delegates. It appears they were successful. At 1:30 am VPAP reported the sixth House of Delegates seat that switched from Democrat to Republican. No Republican opponents lost their seats in the House.