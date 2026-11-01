Rocket construction for the initial launch of a Neutron Rocket by Rocket Lab at Wallops has reached another important milestone, with the shipment of two major components of a new rocket, the Stage Two section and its thrust module, from the manufacturing facility to the launch site.

According to a spokesman for Rocket Lab,the components are part of the vehicle being prepared for its first flight.

Engineers will begin a series of tests to make sure the hardware and launch equipment work together properly. That includes checking fuel and propellant connections, conducting pressure tests, and verifying the various systems.

The Stage Two section will also undergo cryogenic testing and wet dress rehearsals, which simulate the fueling procedures used before an actual launch.

Once those tests are completed, an engine will be installed and the thrust module will undergo a static fire test.

Company officials say the shipment represents a tremendous amount of work by several engineering and production teams, bringing together multiple structures and assemblies into major sections of the rocket.

The close proximity of the manufacturing facility to the launch site also allows crews to move equipment and personnel quickly, making the entire transportation process possible in about a day.

With these components now moving into launch-site testing, attention is turning to completing the remaining structures for the first flight, while production is already underway on the next Stage Two section and thrust structure.

It’s another significant step toward the rocket’s inaugural launch which was recently delayed until 2027 due to a potential flaw in the construction of the outer layer of the Neutron. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck stated that he would rather slow down the process before the first launch to prevent further delays in the future.