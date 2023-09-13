Lady Ponies win exciting Volleyball match against Holly Grove

September 13, 2023
By Luke Brankley

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Holly Grove on Monday.  The Ponies won the match by a score of 3 games to 2.  The scores were 25-7, 13-25, 13-25, 25-22, and 17-15.  The Lady Ponies move to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Broadwater.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to Norfolk Christian on Tuesday 3 games to 0.  The Lady Warriors fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Stonebridge on Tuesday 3 games to 0. The Lady Vikings fall to 2-5 on the season and will be in action again Wednesday, hosting the Chincoteague Ponies.

