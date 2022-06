1. Looking for a camper or travel trailer, can need work. My son is looking for one to make into a project. 1757 709 4216

2. Rabbits and guinea pigs free to a good home. 276 224 5003

3. Basketball hoop on stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720

4. 757-331-1681 FREE MOTORIZED WHEEL CHAIR

5. LF A WOODEN DOG HOUSE IN GC REASONABLE… 757-894-3477

6 LF DOG KENNEL 757-350-0407

7. WATERPROOF SEALENT FOR CONCRETE AND MASONRY $25 EA..757-678-2566..

8. 2007 BOBCAT T300 757-710 3455

9. NEW CHAIN SAW REASONABLE WILL DISCUSS PRICE.757-787-7969

10. 55 GAL METAL OIL DRUMS FOR BURN BARREL AND 55 GAL PLASTIC DRUMS… 300 GAL CHEMICAL TOTES..757-505-6863

11. HOUSEHOLD ITEMS..RELOCATING AND DOWN SIZING REFRIGERATOR RANGE KITCHEN TABLE SET AND BEDROOM SET AND OTHER ITEMS..757-350-1030

12. 2 DRESSERS AND MATCHING MIRROR NIGHT STAND CALL AFTER 4:30 757-894-7221

13. 757-710-5238 24K BTU AC $125..TURKEY RUN ROAD.. OFF THE HIGHWAY.. CLEARED ACRE READY FOR A HOUSE OR DOUBLE WIDE ASKING $19,000. LF 07 PONTIAC G6 FOR PARTS..

14. 757-824-0046 FREE ABOVE GROUND SAND FILTER.. FIRST COME FIRST SERVED…

15. TOYO STOVE OIL HEATER.. 800 SQ FT AND ACCESSORIES 2 YEARS OLD… 250 GAL TANK $1000 OBO 757 709=1096

16. CAREX WALKER/CHAIR $75 ELIPTICAL ZEBOX ZX 100 LED READOUT $100.. INVERSION TABLE HEATED WITH MESSAGE iNOVA LIKE NEW 757-710-1490

.