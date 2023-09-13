Swap Shop items from Wednesday, September 13, 2023

1.Malik is still looking for a free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

2.5 AKC registered Lab puppies. Yellow in color. 3 females 2 males. Parents on premises & Embark DNA tested. $800 pet homes. Call or text (757)894-7572

3. 1986 cutlas with roll cage and striped down for weight, 355 engine and 350 transmission, brand new starter, 2,500.00 OBO. 1-757-350-9497

4. One Electric Leaf Blower (works well) $15.00; Wine and Beer bottles and 5 gallon Carboys for home brewers $40.00; Two 5 light Floor Lamps with bulbs $20.00 each. 1-757-787-7530

5. Looking for a friend a house or mobile home for rent with 2 to 3 bedrooms. Please call or text. If I don’t answer please leave a message. I will call you back and pass any info on. Thank you. 1-757-387-2182

6. 2 puppies free to a good home, pitbull, lab and miniature daschund. 757-709-4651

7. Fresh picked figs, 10 lbs, all bagged up, $2 a pound. 757-999-9126

8. 10-12 quarts of figs for sale, $5 a bucket, or $10 for all. Watermelons for sale, $5. 757-665-6279

9. 4 sets of snow skis, atomic 190 arcs, 1400T, zebras, all Australian made, $50 a set. 757-710-7146

10. Looking for a house or mobile home that the owner is willing to rent to own in either Northampton or Accomac County. Please leave a message if there is no answer and I will return your call.

11. Hospital bed with therapeutic mattress, $200. 302-983-1249 in Accomack County

12. 2002 Kawasaki 1200 Voyaguer motorcycle, has stereo, 25,000 miles, 2nd owner, a lot of new parts, ready to go, $3,500. 2019 Quay On Off Road Dirtbike, tagged and insured, $2,000 OBO, less than 400 miles. Stevens Double Barrel Shotgun, with carrying case, $275. 757-894-5713

13. Reclaimed heart pine, 3 pieces of 2×8, 8 feet long, $20 apiece. 10 sheets of galvanized tin, only nailed once, 3 x 10 feet long, 10 sheets, $100. 3 11.5 feet long 2×12 salt treated boards, $20 apiece. 757-709-9612

14. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent, near Salisbury, but not in town. 410-422-8973

15. Cat with 5 kittens, ready to go to a good home, kittens are litter box trained. 757-787-1869

16.Looking for a house or mobile home that the owner is willing to rent to own in either Northampton or Accomack County. Please leave a message if there is no answer and I will return your call. 1-757-787-3237

17. Mens, Brand new Steel Toe Work Boots, Size 12, $20. 757-694-5099

18. Looking to rehome two smaller dogs. They are 40-45 pounds each, they are sisters. Please text me at 757-709-5236. Need a home by this weekend

19. Hot dog cooker, plug in, can cook 16-18 hot dogs or sausage, has cover, used 4 times, restaurant grade, $150. 757-387-0491

20. brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower. $350. 4 man automatic inflating/deploying Viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. $150. Location is Onley, Va. 757-710-4703

21. Antique vanity, 2 small mirrors and one large. TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. 757-894-2045

22. LF 2-3 bedroom house to rent in Northampton County, needed ASAP. 757-350-1019

23. LF transport wheelchair, lightweight. LF lightweight walker. 757-665-5335

24.Brand new extra extra large hoodie, Aeropostale, commemorating Yosemite National Park, brand new, $25. Burn barrels, $25 each, brand new. Whole bunch of brand new name brand Jos. A Bank ties, all different shapes, sizes and colors. 757-710-1490