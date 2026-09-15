TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 15, 2026

1.New Men’s Suits for sale. Size 50 Long. For more information call 757-710-8835

2.Looking for a working washing machine . It doesn’t have to be fancy just works. Call 757-927-0700

3.GE. electric dryer 4 sale asking $300 obo, twin size bed, ( white) in color) with matching, white dresser, mattress, frame, & headboard and box spring $200 in Northampton Co. call for more information, or for pictures.. can be send also!! 757-678-2307

4.For sale antique ticket sales box 757-710-9474

5.2003 F-350 4 dr, 8′ bed replaced motor and transmission $4,500 757-710-8365

6. Remote handicap bath tub lift $50, 2 tires 235/65R18 $20 ea. 757-442-3306

7.LF straight shaft weed eaters 757-815-1597

8.House plants for sale some fairly large 757-710-9576

9.12pieces redwood 3/4 x 1 5/8 x 10 ft $100 2 tires 245 75 16 $50 757-894-8118

10.Antique coffee grinder red in color $150 757-678-3847

11.LF someone to do yard work 757-791-1864

12.LF place to rent, LF scrap metal, vehicles will pick up 410-845-3129

13.LF a pair of size 10 work boots 757-666-8696

14.2,800 psi. pressure washer $75, new car covers, assorted tools for sale 757-665-4581

15.LF free English bulldog 757-607-7787

16.Pair of Goodyear tires 235/45/R18 $50 757-678-3380