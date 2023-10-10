Swap Shop items from Tuesday, October 10, 2023

1.Dell laptop for sale, excellent condition, Windows 11, 4GB ram, CD/DVD burner, carrying bag, excellent condition, wireless mouse, 1 TB external hard drive, excellent condition, $200 for all. 757-894-3559

2. 2 speed electric motor, used, 1/3 – 1/6 HP, Dayton 2 speed wall switch, asking $100. 757-710-8893

3. For Sale 2 brand new 8,000 btu energy efficient window air conditioners. Still n the boxes. $200 each. For Sale large band saw $150 OBO. Call anytime 757-710-8606

4. Need someone to fix push mower. Small black toolbox for small pickup. Folk guitar with case $100. LF anyone has a puppy ready, let me know call. 757-709-0923

5. LF generator for a reasonable price, $125 – $225 price range. Need as soon as possible. 757-993-0525 in Mappsville, call anytime.

6. Malik still looking for a free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

7. Blue mason jars. 1000 piece puzzles. Gold colored dessert stands. 1-757-710-0132

8. Blackstone griddle, 4 burner, 2 covers one canvas, one metal. Used less than 5 times. $300 cash only. 1-757-678-3226

9. Antique curved glass/bowed glass china closet, excellent condition, $600 OBO. 757-442-3306

10. Pickup truck for sale, 1998 full size 4×4 3/4 ton, 2500 series, fully loaded, $3,200 OBO. 302-519-1311

11. Chevy Impala, 2000, $600 OBO. 757-710-7326

12. Nice 3 axel heavy duty equipment trailer, 3 tires on each side, adjustable gates, will carry tractors, backhoes, bobcats, very heavy duty, $3,200. Lock box, for tools, made by John Deere, can pick up with forks, $500. 757-710-5238

13. Ridgeway Grandfather Clock, mahogany wood, just serviced, price lowered to $200, in Belle Haven. 757-442-2203

14. 2001 Dodge high top conversation van, 184k, runs and drives, has some rust on it selling as- is $2,000 or best offer can send pics. 2009 John Deere z425 zero turn in good condition can be tested before buying $1,500. Free computer desk, black also free full mattress and box spring and frame. can send pics 609-780-4960

15. Dinning room table with 6 leather chairs in good condition, chairs need covers from cats but still usable, can send pics. Marble top heavy table $200 OBO. 757-302-5082

16. Outside patio glass top table set with 6 chairs $100. can send pics. 609-817-3310

17. 8-10 bags of under garments, $20 for all. Dale Earnhardt Sr. Christmas ornaments, other items. 757-710-3285

18. Bag of women’s clothes, size large and X-large. Excellent condition, some still have tags on them. A total of 45 items for $35. 1-757-442-7183

19. LF Cheap Dewalt 20 volt cordless tools. Especially Sawzall and nailer/stapler. 757-710-1239

20. Set of 350 small block Chevy heads, excellent condition, $65. Drywall hammer, brand new, cost over $25 new, selling $10, never used. 5 quart container Quaker State synthetic oil, $15. 757-665-4581

21. 5 Jeep Cherokee wheels, off a 2021, 2457517, less than 300 miles, $600 for all. 2 truck bodies, one for Chevy S10, one for Ford F150, slide in, have tool boxes on side, $300 for the pair, aluminum, won’t rust. 2019 Quay motorcycle, 200 on off road, less than 400 miles, $1,800. 757-894-5713

22. LF Dodge Ram minivan. 757-694-1398