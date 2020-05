1. LF Craftsman 8″ table saw fence, or a complete working table saw. Will pick up. 442-3013

2. Like New Cub Cadet Riding Mower, LT50, 50 inch cut. Only 25 hours usage time. 1000.00 757-387-7508

3. Looking for one bedroom apartment 709-0271

4. looking buy a straight talk home device

looking to buy a PS2 console with games

looking for a 1 bedroom apt. to rent but need 2 things i’m handicap needs be disabled ready + rent subsidized

call 757-660-5878

5. Power washer gun with hose…$40..1996 f150 4 wd..single cab automatic $1900 obo… table set white with blue chairs $40 0b0 302-519-1311

6. 2008 NISSAN QUEST MINI VAN 443-289-0103

7. 4 TRUCK TIRES 235-75-17 $200 UTILITY TRAILER FRAME $50.. KOHLER ENGINE $150 RUNS GREAT 678-2566

8. 48 INCH HUSQUEVARNA LAWN MOWER NEEDS STARTER $350 OBO.. HOMEMADE TRAILER WITH TITLE $350 OBO 709-4318

9. LF 8 BY 8 FLAT BLOCKS..710-8230

10. 1990 MARK 7 LINCOLN 100K $3900..442-2203

11. 2001 VAN 15 PASSENGER..710-2976

12. LF A ZEBRA RUG AND SHED..331-0586

13. LF BIGGER BIRD CAGE..LF OUTBOARD MOTER 7-15 HP LONG SHAFT.. LF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS… 442-7889

14. 1995 MAZDA FOR PARTS $400 OBO.. 7.5 HP OUTBOARD MOTOR 1980S MODEL.. GC $300 OBO… 40 HARD CRAB POTS $5 EA.. BUOYS AND FRAMES.. 757-505-6521

15. K&N COLD AIR INDUCTION KIT 2000-07 CHEVY SILVERADO 2 MOS OLD $225 2 PUSH MOWERS READY TO GO $75 EACH 710-3819

16. 757-709-2658 2 HUMIDIFIERS $40 OBO..LF UTILITY TRAILER.. APPROX $300 2007 CHRYSLER PACIFICA.. NEEDS NEW IGNITION AND HAVE IT PROGRAMMED TO THE KEY.. 709-2659

17. HONDA 11500 KW.. ON TRAILER LN $1750 LF LARGE WIRE DOG CRATE..EXC.. 710-0424

18. DRIVER 2 WHEEL POWER SCOOTER EXC.. BOOK AND CHARGER SELL OR TRADE FOR A 20 INCH STIHL CHAIN SAW

710-4118

19. FREE ROOSTERS 757-710-6643

.