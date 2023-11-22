SwapShop Wendesday, November 22, 2023

1. 6656279 Pecans for sale $5 a bucket

2. Lf any video game related stuff old or new any brand 7577090209

3. Burn barrels brand new good to have out around the house to keep warm outside $30 each and ten logs come with each burn barrel. Brand new heavy duty wheel chair came from the drug store in Fruitland $75. Speaker stands for PA speakers vintage heavy duty 200-300 pounds $25 a pair 2 pairs 7577101490

4. 2 metal frames beds one is a full size $30 the other is a full that can convert into a queen with rails $75 7579190156

5. 1999 ford crown Vic $2500 road ready clear title everything works good condition 7578947003

6. 2 bedroom mobile home $7000. Whoever buys it has plenty of time to move it 7099255

7. Pool table 7 ft, slate top, accessories included. Excellent condition $400. Large parrot/bird cage, 52 inches tall, sturdy, 18 x 18 in. Square, like new, $75. Graco pack and play very clean excellent condition $10. 7576655705

8. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

9. Collection of vintage and antique door knobs, some bass, some glass. A 23 inch long Katherine Kiss Mermaid doll, long blonde braids, beautiful condition with name tag and year made. Another Katherine Kiss fairy doll, 23 inches long, brunette hair, long dress with name tag, beautiful condition. Door knobs, $ 10 each, dolls $ 300 each. I can send pics. 7577877351

10. Fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Call or text 757-710-5943.

11. lf reliable car or truck reasonable has dell desktop pc white new 100$ also acoustic guitar with case extra strings and picslady who has lab pups call me 709-0923

12. Older Heavy duty electric mortar/cement mixer $250 not the cheap junk on the market today. Willing to deliver in Accomack County 7572323612

13. 7 WEEK OLD KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. CALL 757-693-0720

14. Fully electric bed provides smooth head, foot and height position with dual side rails. This bed also comes with an overhead trapeze for easier positioning.

Mattress, headboard and footboard included. Retail $820, asking $400 Delivery available for additional fee 7577100890

15. Gateway laptop $70. China cabinet $150. antique truck $80. Thank you 7577091376