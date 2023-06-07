1. Lf boxer pit bull for free 7576076112

2. Vending Machine to sell 7576932481

3. Go kart 7877613

4. I’m in the Process of moving gotta get rid of some items: Kitchen set table long $40-$50. Brand new nebulizer for breathing treatment, never out of box, used for asthma. Double deep frier like brand new $30. 75789408355. Lf a deck for John Deere lawn mower, 42 inch deck for a la115. 7578943196

6. Table that has nice leaf to it, comes with chairs that are on casters there’s 4 in good condition. Brown recliner made of fabric. 7579190098 very low priced

7. LF private trustworthy caregiver Monday thru Friday and every other weekend. time will vary. 7577103300 call after 4

8. 30 inch deck for a mowing machine. 22 inch push mower with big wheels in back and little wheels in front 7576947726

9. LF refrigerator 7576782394

10. LF anyone that has junk appliance or scrap mettle I’ll pick up for free 6782566

11. 2005 ford focus $3000 obo. It’s a Grey 2 door hatchback good condition 188k miles 7576077967

12. 2 air conditioners 5k btu. Maytag washing machine works perfectly. Microwave oven brand new. 7576782778

13. extra tall men’s clothes, size 14 double wide men’s shoes and boots 7576172874

14. 2 bicycles for girls a little 16 inch pink buddy with training wheels 20 and larger 24 inch 18 speed buddy front and back suspension 50. 7574422465

15. 2 bedroom trailer for rent in praksley 7576655464

16. 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Farm Tractor for the antique enthusiast. Asking $6500 Just needs a rear tire and has had the engine rebuilt and battery charged up. Also a Couch and Loveseat rarely used. Just like new for $200 and additional $50 you could have a matching area rug. Pictures upon request for both. The tractor is located in MD and the Living room set is located in Parksley. And a variety of kitchen cabinets for home rehabbers and price will be discussed. 410-251-9040

17. 2004 Lincoln town car 1900 or best offer can send pics 757 387 0483

18. 1 DESKTOP PC 100 1 ESTEBAN GAITAR WITH CASE AND EXTRA STRINGS N PICKS 100 1 PICKUP TOOLBOX FOR SMALL TRUCKS 80 BUCS CALL 709-0923

19. LF weatherproof 40’ shipping container. Selling a 2006 Acura MDX SH-AWD loaded new tires and shocks. Runs like new.. 10″ Delta Unisawfloor model with cast iron top. Great condition $500 7579994140