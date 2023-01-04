1. Lf used mini van or truck for free 7576783913

2. Mossberg pump 500a $250. Poulan pro power saw 16 inch bar $175 7576786089

3. Variety of original Xbox games best offer 7576105194

4. 4×6 foot utility trailer $200 7105284

5. Concord wharf in exmore I lost a large cedar tree that needs to be removed. Great for duck hunters blinds. Lf some to come get it. Located in Concord wharf in exmore. 7574425009

6. Black leather lift heat massage chair and recliner $200 7577878455

7. Twin bedroom suite with box springs, mattress and dresser never been slept on before. It’s a tall dresser with mirror and nightstand paid $1699 asking $500. It’s white wood great for kids room 7576651411 in parksley

8. Female purebred american pit bull terrier for a LOVING home no fighting or anything like that 7577105507

9. Lf 2 bedroom home need asap 7576948852

FREE sofa bed, light blue floral print, Onley area. 757 787 4528. Please leave message with phone number.

10. LF reliable SUV in good condition reasonably priced. 757-894-7994

11. Electric guitar. Epiphone Explorer 1958 korina reissue $400 804-695-7876

12. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

13. pickup tool box 60 push mower needs work 60 3 ton jack 80 call 7090923

14. For sale 1986 cutlas No motor no transmission $1,500.00. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup No motor no transmission Set up for racing $3,500.00 Looking for Chevy 4L80 transmission 757-350-9497

15. Female rabbit FREE to good home 7577103192