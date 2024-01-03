SwapShop Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Hospital bed for cheap works perfectly. You have to take it apart 7573500396

2. Lf used truck even if it needs work cheap as possible or even a car cheap as possible 3025191311

3. Ford ctn 100 torpedo heater 97k btu $110 8508901639

4. Lf someone to help build a deck or ramp around a preexisting one 4108456858

5. Samsung super speed washer $450 7577099634

6. Lf an outdoor shed at a reasonable price 7577106852

7. Lf Free English bulldog 7576076112

8. Completely renovated double wide 3 bedroom 2 full baths, wall appliances, on half an acre with new well and septic in painter $240k. Full sized couch Grayish blue multicolor $275 6074374782

9. Lf full face motorcycle helmet adult size 8940413

10. Bar set with other accessories, Tv cabinet, Vanity, Discuss price when call 7578942045

11. Lf square kerosene heater at a reasonable price 7573877860

12. 2 couches in very good shape $50 each, Recliner chair very good shape $50 or all 3 for $150 7577098387 Can send pics

13. Dell desktop computer, Printer 3 in 1 7576945996

14. Ram fx deluxe pro series golf bag $60 brand new, Arnold Palmer graphite irons 7578946253

15. Cherry wood dining room set 2 chairs 2 benches $225, Rogue bass guitar $500, 1994 delta 88 163k miles $1000, 1998 Chevy Silverado hard to start $1000 7576783520

16. 400 turbo transmission with a shift kit freshly built 7576076078

17. GE brand electric clothes dryer $75 in Hacksneck. 7574423540

18. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected] Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

19. 2piece living room set for sale.Sofa and loveseat. Very good condition with pillows. Pictures are available.Asking $200 7573872114

20. Looking to buy a DR TRIMMER 7577105705

21. 1. Vintage 25 by Stage Guitar amplifier. Sounds great. VGC. $180 obo. 2. Stanley/Bailey No. 5 Typed 11 hand plane from early 1920’s in very good condition. $100 obo Can send pics upon request. 4104300476

22. F/S: seadoo jet ski and trailer, no title for the trailer. Ski needs work $600 obo. Free cut seasoned limbs and firewood. Approximately half pickup truck load in the Parksley area. I’ll help load it too. Come and get it. Heavy duty electric mortar mixer in good working condition $250 OBO Call or text, pictures upon request. 757-232-3612

23. Lf late model cars or truck running or not reasonably priced will consider cars sitting in yard send pics and price to 6097804960