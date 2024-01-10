SwapShop Wednesday, January 10, 2024

1. Stainless steel gas stove top burners work, oven doesn’t $300 7577091522

2. Lf someone to take trash to the dump in Horntown 7577094544

3. Lf some help around my place with diesel tractors and other equipment $30/hour needs someone knowledgeable who can work on them with me 6096583777

4. LF free English bulldog 7576076112

5. Fresh brown eggs $3 a dozen. Pecans for sale $5 a bucket 6656279

6. Bad boy zero turn grass cutter with 54 inch deck and 95 hours on a Kawasaki engine $4200 7577101897

7. Transmission for a 302 ford engine, Set of pipe muffles, V6 engine for a mustang 8164003923

8. Antique vanity 2 small mirrors and one large one, Big tv cabinet, Bar set with 2 stools and other accessories 7578942045

9. Lf something to rent in belle haven area 3 or 4 bedroom or whatever is available 7576783230

10. Lf duck eggs for eating and sheep’s milk. Lf garage space to rent to store an antique car for about 6 months in the exmore area 4104199574

11. 4 by 8 utility trailer with raised up siding, plywood might need to be replaced $250. Early 1900s or late 1890s pot belly stove by Wilson manufacturing company $300 I have pictures 4433590629

14. Dining room table with 6 matching chairs. China cabinet that matches the table $50 Tv stand supports medium to large tvs $50 8043879669

15. Sofa bed, 3 wheel bicycle 7577094584

16. F/S: Empire LP gas 5 brick Wall Heater with blower fan in good shape and ready to be installed. $175. 757-232-3612 Parksley area

17. looking for a 3 point hitch 2 row planter nothing special as long as it works for a garden thanks 7579901120

18. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “”E” mail me at [email protected] Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

19. 1.TMH 12K WATT GENERATOR 110/220,ELECTRIC START.SAME AS NEW.$675/OBO 2.L C SMITH 12 GAUGE DOUBLE BARREL SHOTGUN.REALLY NICE.$525/OBO 3.KIRBY G4 VACUUM CLEANER.PERFECT $80./OBO 7578949230