  1. Pigeons free to a good home 7577103192
  2. LF a shed for my 4Wheeler and some other stuff. 7576930720
  3. cannon printer 30$ looking for small utility shed 50 inch tv best offer call 709-0923
  4. New Lady Cruiser Bicycle $50. Mens New Brown size 12 Steel toed boots $20. Woman’s fuschia leather coat size 1X, $30. 757-694-5099
  5. 12 ft Werner step ladder exc condition $100 , Dustless drywall sander with bag and sanding disc new $100 , Bostitch Button cap gun with big bag of button caps $150 7578946684
  6. Colored tv with remote giving away 8245538
  7. Ford explorer great motor and transmission body needs work, Parts for a town and country Chrysler van 7573872256
  8. 05 Envoy gmc suv everything perfect. sunroof needs some work. 4 wheel drive 3rd owner $7000 obo. 122k miles and extra set of tires. 2 trailers lights work. One with fold down gate $400. One with camper shell $500 like new. Keeway motorcycle $2000 title and insured haven’t ridden in months. Comes with helmet 8945713
  9. Lf aluminum extension ladder 28 foot 4104307128
  10. Ladies motorcycle helmet black with hand painted feathers never worn $25 firm 7574422203 landline
  11. LF any junk and appliances I’ll come come pick it up 6782566
  12. 2000 ford mustang $3000 5 speed low miles. Honda 2000 rogue motorcycle helmet and saddle bags $1800 2003 ford expedition 172k miles $1800 7577772506
  13. 18-22 foot load rite dual axle roller boat trailer. 4800 lb carrying capacity. $1500. $1000 if purchased by 12/30/22. 19-24 foot triton dual axle bunk trailer. $1200z $900 if purchased by 12/30/22. LF piano preferably baby grand but will consider and upright. Live in onancock but MD number 4104917337
  14. Shih tzu/maltipoo mix 4 month old male all shots. $600 obo serious inquiries only. 7577105464
  15. Looking to buy a bench top, wood thickness planer. 12.5” width is large enough. 9802642266