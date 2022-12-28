- Pigeons free to a good home 7577103192
- LF a shed for my 4Wheeler and some other stuff. 7576930720
- cannon printer 30$ looking for small utility shed 50 inch tv best offer call 709-0923
- New Lady Cruiser Bicycle $50. Mens New Brown size 12 Steel toed boots $20. Woman’s fuschia leather coat size 1X, $30. 757-694-5099
- 12 ft Werner step ladder exc condition $100 , Dustless drywall sander with bag and sanding disc new $100 , Bostitch Button cap gun with big bag of button caps $150 7578946684
- Colored tv with remote giving away 8245538
- Ford explorer great motor and transmission body needs work, Parts for a town and country Chrysler van 7573872256
- 05 Envoy gmc suv everything perfect. sunroof needs some work. 4 wheel drive 3rd owner $7000 obo. 122k miles and extra set of tires. 2 trailers lights work. One with fold down gate $400. One with camper shell $500 like new. Keeway motorcycle $2000 title and insured haven’t ridden in months. Comes with helmet 8945713
- Lf aluminum extension ladder 28 foot 4104307128
- Ladies motorcycle helmet black with hand painted feathers never worn $25 firm 7574422203 landline
- LF any junk and appliances I’ll come come pick it up 6782566
- 2000 ford mustang $3000 5 speed low miles. Honda 2000 rogue motorcycle helmet and saddle bags $1800 2003 ford expedition 172k miles $1800 7577772506
- 18-22 foot load rite dual axle roller boat trailer. 4800 lb carrying capacity. $1500. $1000 if purchased by 12/30/22. 19-24 foot triton dual axle bunk trailer. $1200z $900 if purchased by 12/30/22. LF piano preferably baby grand but will consider and upright. Live in onancock but MD number 4104917337
- Shih tzu/maltipoo mix 4 month old male all shots. $600 obo serious inquiries only. 7577105464
- Looking to buy a bench top, wood thickness planer. 12.5” width is large enough. 9802642266
