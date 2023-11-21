SwapShop Tuesday, November 21, 2023

1. 2002 Honda dirt bike good condition 7577090848

2. Couch and a lazy boy matching set perfect condition $250 obo. Another couch very good shape $100 obo 7577098387

3. 2 acres of land between Parksley and Leemont 8295635

4. 2009 Chevy impala $1200 one owner vehicle 7577877805

5. Ladies 26 inch bicycle huffy rides great everything works. Has big wheels like a beach cruiser $25. 7578940823

6. Lf 3 door commercial fridge at a reasonable price 7579930055

7. 3 tires size 2 65 70 17 Goodyear $75 for all. Poland saw has 16 inch bar $125. Snapper riding mower front engine 16 hp $200 deck needs some work 7576786089

8. Bar set two stools and other accessories, Tv cabinet, Power washer automatic 7578942045

9. Lf cast iron well pump for a shallow well one whole 110 vault. Lf an older hand pump for a shallow well 7574427889

10. Dinnerware set for 8 made in England. Royal mail comes with gravy boat platters cups saucers everything and teapot good value $35. Glass ornaments hand blown silver 9 inch by 3 1/2 inch in a quilted case $35 for 12. Antique butcher block from the 60s top is 2 by 4 rest is oak 2317743739

11. 2 broyhill oak end tables $30 a piece. Dining room table with two leafs and six chairs $100. Crystal cabinet black marble top 3 1/2 foot tall $100 7578941495

12. Two burn barrels perfect for heat outside $30 each comes with ten pieces of wood for each drum. Yamaha drum machine dd-5 powered by 6c batteries or electrical outlet 50 firm. Like Brand new heavy duty wheel chair $75 comes from a pharmacy excellent brand new condition 7577101490

13. Brand new geriatric potty chair with handles on it brand new never used $40. Brand new geriatric walker with wheels $40. Small stand 4 foot oblong 2 foot tall could put a tv on it has shelves as well $20. 4438801331

14. Bunk trailer 21 foot ten wheels galvanized excellent condition $2500. Five ceiling fans excellent condition $75 4434133077

15. Timberline (poppa bear) wood stove, good conditions, well taken care of, $500 OBO located in new church, you haul and you need help to move it if you buy it 757-894-7047

16. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

18. 7ft Douglas Fir Prelit Christmas Tree $30 Comes with stand and tree skirt, 2/ 5 drawer Dressers made of pine $50, 3 tier seashell hanging planter $100. I have pictures if they text 410-251-9040

19. Pit lab mix puppies looking for homes just in time for Christmas!, will be ready December 10th ( 8 weeks old ) SMALL REHOME FEE APPLIES TO ENSURE GOOD HOME TEXT OR CALL 7577098505

20. 10ft by 5ft Wooden Shop Table on Casters……$100. Entire Living Room Set….Will send pictures….Brown 2 and 3 cushion Sofas….Refurbished coffee & end tables, 40″ smart tv, Electric Fireplace Heater, 8x11ft Area Rug, And 24 Turquoise Curtains, Floor lamp….Used, but good Shape all around……$600 for everything 7577098246

21. Looking for an acoustic amplifier or a small P A system. Not interested in a regular electric guitar amp. Text or call 710 6779