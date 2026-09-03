SWAPSHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3, 2026

September 3, 2026
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1.LF a deck for 2013 troy built pony or craftsman t1200 lawn mower. 757 710 1153
2.LF old magazines and old National Geographic. 757 999 1664
3.VFW Veteran looking to learn Oyster Shucking on Saturdays and Sundays. 757 694 1398
4.FS A TOP LOAD WASHER/DRYER $400 OBO 757 709 4171
5.Truck:1985 Chevy 3500, square body for parts or project needs body work but it runs 850 or best offer. Chevy small block v8 with upgrades custom cams & Holley carb available. Tricycle front good rubber. price negotiable Some photos available Please call 757 387 2635
6.FS 3 LIVING ROOM CURTAINS AND A 6 X9 RUG $50 757 665 7270
7.FS 4500 champion generator $200, 16-foot canoe $100 443 397 2432