  1. 2015 Ford Escape 2.0 engine eco , 4 wheel drive, dual sunroof, tow package, back up camera and CD player. brand new AC motor ( asking 16K ) 757-695-5939
  2. LF a 20 ft extension ladder. 914-799-1464
  3. Looking for an edger deck in good condition for a John Deere x300 42 inch cut. 757-894-1811
  4. Sleeper  sofa in good condition ,$150 Flexsteel sofa in good condition ,, $160… CAN SEND PICS VIA TEXT.. 8000 Btu A/C RUNS PERFECTLY, HAS BEEN IN A SMOKERS HOME. $60 plz leave message if no answer.. 757-442-4354
  5. Looking for an electric hot water heater preferably the short model call anytime 757-693-0734
  6. Person will trim trees, cut lawns 787-7969
  7. LF someone to remove a fridge, couch for free  710-9576
  8. Queen size mattress $150, air mattress $50  694-7145
  9. T.V $10, vacuum $15, new toilet seat $20  331-2598
  10. 3 br double wide mobile home $4,000 you must move, 14’x70 gutted mobile home $1,500 you must move dog kennel $100, Lf Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
  11. LF 3 br/2 bath mobile home 757-693-8790
  12. Suzuki m/c $3,200, aluminum boat/trailer $500 lf box trailer 607-282-4206
  13. 50n gal. gas buddy w/30′ hose  $50 710-5451
  14. LF used dual axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy p/u $3,900  302-519-1311
  15. Shed for sale 4’x8′  best offer you move  828335-0254
  16. 22′ Chesapeake center console boat, 175 hp Mariner motor, trailer $3,000  678-2234