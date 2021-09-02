- 2015 Ford Escape 2.0 engine eco , 4 wheel drive, dual sunroof, tow package, back up camera and CD player. brand new AC motor ( asking 16K ) 757-695-5939
- LF a 20 ft extension ladder. 914-799-1464
- Looking for an edger deck in good condition for a John Deere x300 42 inch cut. 757-894-1811
- Sleeper sofa in good condition ,$150 Flexsteel sofa in good condition ,, $160… CAN SEND PICS VIA TEXT.. 8000 Btu A/C RUNS PERFECTLY, HAS BEEN IN A SMOKERS HOME. $60 plz leave message if no answer.. 757-442-4354
- Looking for an electric hot water heater preferably the short model call anytime 757-693-0734
- Person will trim trees, cut lawns 787-7969
- LF someone to remove a fridge, couch for free 710-9576
- Queen size mattress $150, air mattress $50 694-7145
- T.V $10, vacuum $15, new toilet seat $20 331-2598
- 3 br double wide mobile home $4,000 you must move, 14’x70 gutted mobile home $1,500 you must move dog kennel $100, Lf Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
- LF 3 br/2 bath mobile home 757-693-8790
- Suzuki m/c $3,200, aluminum boat/trailer $500 lf box trailer 607-282-4206
- 50n gal. gas buddy w/30′ hose $50 710-5451
- LF used dual axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy p/u $3,900 302-519-1311
- Shed for sale 4’x8′ best offer you move 828335-0254
- 22′ Chesapeake center console boat, 175 hp Mariner motor, trailer $3,000 678-2234
