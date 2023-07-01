1. 22 inch push mower two small wheels in front with 2 big in back. 30 inch deck for yard machine. 4 white leather Goodyear tires 7576947726

2. 2019 quay motorcycle 200 on/off road less than 400 miles $1750 tagged an insured got some aftermarket parts on it. ‘92 cougar 2 door v6 150k miles had for 5 years. 22 rifle and nice carrying case shoots 3 different size bullets. It’s a Remington with an aluminum carrying case that holds 2 guns $225. 8945713

3. Vacuum cleaner $30. Brand new house phone in box $30. boys bicycle $40 7573312598

4. Lf 2 bedroom trailer or house no less than 700-800 dollars a month soon as august 4104228973

5. LF anyone junk appliances or scrap metal 6782566

6. 3 point boom lift for a tractor. 3.5 foot long striper for tractor. bantam roosters 7577107830

7. Getting rid of washer and dryer and a bedroom set and air fryer 7577094744

8. 1994 ford box truck e350 new brakes good tires 14 by 8 box good size $3500. 7577105452

9. LF kubota model number GR 2000 or 2100 lawntrackor for parts. 8047611400 or 8047615332

10. 2006 Acura MDX SH-AWD new tires and shocks. Runs like new. $7500. Rockwell commercial floor model scroll saw $400. 2006 Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycle with new tires and low miles $2000. 7579994140

11. Looking for set of white letter tires for a trailer 205 75 15 call 6097804960

12. 24″ delta scroll saw on stand $100. 1/2″ craftsmen shaper on stand $100 443-735-9586

13. Home built trailer 4 ft x 6 ft. Bill of sale only $600.00 4357207336

14. 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor which needs 1 rear tire Has rebuilt engine and carb $4000. Standard size white shower stall Brand new $125. Kitchen cabinets which are made of pine. Various sizes. Call for more info. 410-251-9040

15. Looking for late model car or truck in running condition also will condiser non running cars in garage or yard you can send pics to fast pick up 6097804960

16.Looking to buy any and all video game related items. Old and new. Contact 757 709 0509