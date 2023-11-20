SwapShop Monday, November 20, 2023

Ford pickup 2000 f150 half ton 4wd. regular trailer comes with it. looks good runs great tagged in Delaware $3200 3025191311

2. 7577105238 lf the guy who had a wall heater that was ventless. 18 foot construction trailer 5 ton 3 axle with drop gates wooden floor can fit 2 cars on it $2200 firm. Lf weight bench we have weights, just need the bench. Lf 60 inch flat screen tv

3. Exercise bike by golds gym cycle trainer 390 $45 perfect condition, it has computer and hill climbs 7578948118

4. Pecans for sale 5 dollars a bucket 4 quarts. Fresh brown eggs $3.50 a dozen 6656279

5. GE electric clothes dryer good condition $125 obo 7577090466

6. Electric wheelchair scooter $700 like new. China cabinet $50. Full electric hospital bed with therapeutic mattress $300. 3029831249

7. Couch and love seat for free come get it 7573872182

8. Animal cages 2 of them $10 for both 7579905262

9. Shipping container 8 foot wide 40 feet long 7577102567

10. Lf reliable vehicle 7577094287

11. Eggs 30 eggs for $10, Chickens starting at $10 on up to $20, We are introducing new chick’s into our flock. Yes the hens are laying. My cell 757-894-9719 Located in New Church

12. 10ft by 5ft Wooden Shop Table on Casters……$100 Entire Living Room Set….Will send pictures….Brown 2 and 3 cushion Sofas….Refurbished coffee & end tables, 40″ smart tv, Electric Fireplace Heater, 8x11ft Area Rug, And 24 Turquoise Curtains, Floor lamp….Used, but good Shape all around……$600 for everything 4433599444

13. 14ft aluminum boat with 5.5hp Johnson seahorse shorts haft motor with tank,clear title $600.00 cash 7577098246

14. For Sale: Like new Drive Medical Electric Bed, Fully electric bed provides smooth head, foot & height position with dual side rails., Mattress, headboard, footboard and overhead trapeze included, Weight capacity is 350 pounds, Asking $500. If interested, 757-710-0890

15. Looking for someone to build a one bedroom guest house. Affordable price 7573589759

16. Looking for an older typewriter for person with special needs. This young adult will be fascinated with using this device. The typewriter similar used in the television show – Murder She Wrote. Call 757-387-2727